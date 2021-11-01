Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) went up by 6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s stock price has collected 11.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/21 that Red Cat Subsidiary TEAL Drones Opens U.S. Manufacturing Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :RCAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCAT is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Red Cat Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $5.04 above the current price. RCAT currently public float of 31.52M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCAT was 5.10M shares.

RCAT’s Market Performance

RCAT stocks went up by 11.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.94% and a quarterly performance of -3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 169.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.45% for Red Cat Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for RCAT stocks with a simple moving average of -17.69% for the last 200 days.

RCAT Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw -1.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on May 19. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 890,865 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $19,660 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.71 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 883,865 shares at $13,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-97.54 for the present operating margin

+21.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -264.75. The total capital return value is set at -96.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -294.19. Equity return is now at value -69.60, with -52.30 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 45.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.42. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.