Quotient Limited (QTNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) went up by 8.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s stock price has collected -8.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Quotient Limited to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ :QTNT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QTNT is at 2.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quotient Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $7.72 above the current price. QTNT currently public float of 76.34M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTNT was 640.49K shares.

QTNT’s Market Performance

QTNT stocks went down by -8.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.12% and a quarterly performance of -25.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.58% for Quotient Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for QTNT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QTNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QTNT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for QTNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 31st, 2017.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to QTNT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

QTNT Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTNT fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Quotient Limited saw -51.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTNT starting from Stackawitz Jeremy, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $5.14 back on Feb 04. After this action, Stackawitz Jeremy now owns 112,926 shares of Quotient Limited, valued at $154,197 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Edward, the Chief Operating Officer (+) of Quotient Limited, sale 96,000 shares at $5.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Farrell Edward is holding 29,757 shares at $487,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.20 for the present operating margin

+53.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quotient Limited stands at -250.05. The total capital return value is set at -44.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.