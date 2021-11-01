LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) went down by -6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LPLA) Right Now?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPLA is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $202.11, which is $38.09 above the current price. LPLA currently public float of 79.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPLA was 463.85K shares.

LPLA’s Market Performance

LPLA stocks went down by -6.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.63% and a quarterly performance of 18.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for LPLA stocks with a simple moving average of 14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LPLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $166 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPLA reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for LPLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LPLA, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

LPLA Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPLA fell by -6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.31. In addition, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. saw 57.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPLA starting from Fandrey Edward, who sale 1,784 shares at the price of $148.78 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fandrey Edward now owns 21,197 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $265,424 using the latest closing price.

Oroschakoff Michelle, the Managing Director of LPL Financial Holdings Inc., sale 18,185 shares at $144.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Oroschakoff Michelle is holding 26,207 shares at $2,620,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.46 for the present operating margin

+32.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 19.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.68. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA), the company’s capital structure generated 197.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.35. Total debt to assets is 39.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.93.