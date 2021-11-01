Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Naked Brand Group Receives Extension to Regain Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Rule

Is It Worth Investing in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ :NAKD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAKD is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Naked Brand Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NAKD currently public float of 424.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAKD was 56.07M shares.

NAKD’s Market Performance

NAKD stocks went up by 0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.28% and a quarterly performance of 9.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 658.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Naked Brand Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.33% for NAKD stocks with a simple moving average of -15.50% for the last 200 days.

NAKD Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAKD rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6456. In addition, Naked Brand Group Limited saw 213.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+31.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Naked Brand Group Limited stands at -85.39. The total capital return value is set at -2.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.92. Equity return is now at value -320.80, with -64.20 for asset returns.

Based on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), the company’s capital structure generated 43.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.45. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.