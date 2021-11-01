Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) went down by -4.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Network Media Group Receives Strategic Investment from Hive Blockchain Technologies and U.S. Global Investors for NFT and Digital Content Initiatives

Is It Worth Investing in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :HIVE) Right Now?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIVE is at 4.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. HIVE currently public float of 353.70M. Today, the average trading volume of HIVE was 5.81M shares.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE stocks went down by -0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.58% and a quarterly performance of 32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 995.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.94% for HIVE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.16% for the last 200 days.

HIVE Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.32. In addition, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. saw 87.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.56 for the present operating margin

+58.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stands at +63.78. The total capital return value is set at 34.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.69.

Based on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 22.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.68. Total debt to assets is 17.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.91.