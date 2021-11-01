Is AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) a Keeper?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s stock price has collected -3.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :AGNC) Right Now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.08, which is $1.2 above the current price. AGNC currently public float of 522.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGNC was 5.58M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stocks went down by -3.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of 0.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.18% for AGNC Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for AGNC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGNC, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 06th of the current year.

AGNC Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.24. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw 2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Kain Gary D, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $16.51 back on Aug 25. After this action, Kain Gary D now owns 872,000 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $330,200 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director and Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 30,000 shares at $16.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 1,819,768 shares at $495,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+162.46 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -78.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value 32.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 580.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.30. Total debt to assets is 78.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.