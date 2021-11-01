Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $28.32, which is $5.8 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 6.59M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.81% and a quarterly performance of 1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.82% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.57% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EPD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

EPD Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.81. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $21.69 back on Sep 21. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 40,055 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $21,690 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 23,300 shares at $21.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 2,156,416 shares at $498,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.66 for the present operating margin

+19.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +14.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.21. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), the company’s capital structure generated 124.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.37. Total debt to assets is 47.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.