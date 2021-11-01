Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) went up by 66.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s stock price has collected 364.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Wall Street Is Rallying Behind Coinbase as Bitcoin ETFs Take Off

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BKKT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Bakkt Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BKKT currently public float of 15.96M and currently shorts hold a 40.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKKT was 7.23M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT stocks went up by 364.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 320.57% and a quarterly performance of 330.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 81.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.12% for Bakkt Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 226.96% for BKKT stocks with a simple moving average of 254.43% for the last 200 days.

BKKT Trading at 276.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 81.50%, as shares surge +322.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +330.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +364.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 321.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.