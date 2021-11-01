Here’s How Your Trade IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Aggressively Right Now

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) went up by 10.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected 55.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that IonQ and Life Time Group See Activist Action

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE :IONQ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $2.96 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of IONQ was 2.44M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stocks went up by 55.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.62% and a quarterly performance of 51.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.65% for IonQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.34% for IONQ stocks with a simple moving average of 42.21% for the last 200 days.

IONQ Trading at 51.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares surge +63.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +55.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 39.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.