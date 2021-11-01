Here’s How Your Trade ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) Aggressively Right Now

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) went up by 42.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIP is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is -$8.1 below the current price. ANIP currently public float of 9.89M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIP was 60.32K shares.

ANIP’s Market Performance

ANIP stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.89% and a quarterly performance of 12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.53% for ANIP stocks with a simple moving average of 62.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIP

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANIP, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

ANIP Trading at 62.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 32.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +45.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIP rose by +26.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.75. In addition, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIP starting from Walsh Patrick D, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.89 back on Mar 15. After this action, Walsh Patrick D now owns 39,096 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $131,555 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Patrick D, the Director of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $25.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Walsh Patrick D is holding 35,096 shares at $129,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.47 for the present operating margin

+36.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -10.82. The total capital return value is set at -3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.96. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.73. Total debt to assets is 39.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.