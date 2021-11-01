Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kemper Corporation (KMPR)?

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) went down by -10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.98. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/21 that Kemper Reports Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kemper Corporation (NYSE :KMPR) Right Now?

Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMPR is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kemper Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.00, which is $16.52 above the current price. KMPR currently public float of 60.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMPR was 260.97K shares.

KMPR’s Market Performance

KMPR stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.96% and a quarterly performance of 0.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Kemper Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.76% for KMPR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KMPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMPR reach a price target of $87. The rating they have provided for KMPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2019.

KMPR Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMPR fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.13. In addition, Kemper Corporation saw -17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMPR starting from Cochran George N, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $66.17 back on Sep 09. After this action, Cochran George N now owns 18,081 shares of Kemper Corporation, valued at $99,250 using the latest closing price.

Joyce Robert Joseph, the Director of Kemper Corporation, purchase 250 shares at $67.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Joyce Robert Joseph is holding 16,873 shares at $16,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kemper Corporation stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.69. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kemper Corporation (KMPR), the company’s capital structure generated 27.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.67. Total debt to assets is 8.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.