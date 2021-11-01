Buy or Sell IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) went down by -6.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s stock price has collected -13.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 4 hours ago that Forget AMC. Buy Cinemark.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE :IMAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for IMAX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.08, which is $6.23 above the current price. IMAX currently public float of 49.42M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAX was 753.76K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stocks went down by -13.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.68% and a quarterly performance of 17.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.19% for IMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to IMAX, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

IMAX Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 4.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from Colligan Megan, who sale 10,916 shares at the price of $23.29 back on Jun 08. After this action, Colligan Megan now owns 28,180 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $254,234 using the latest closing price.

Weissman Kenneth Ian, the Sr VP & Corporate Secretary of IMAX Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Weissman Kenneth Ian is holding 10,233 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.93 for the present operating margin

+13.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -104.94. The total capital return value is set at -15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 83.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.54. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.