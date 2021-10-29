We Analyzed the Future Direction of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), Here is What We Found

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) went down by -4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Zhongchao Inc. Announces Its Patient Management System Improves Its Liver Cancer Patients’ Duration of Therapy by 40%, Promoting Successful Treatment

Is It Worth Investing in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ :ZCMD) Right Now?

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zhongchao Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZCMD currently public float of 9.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZCMD was 165.90K shares.

ZCMD’s Market Performance

ZCMD stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of 1.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Zhongchao Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for ZCMD stocks with a simple moving average of -9.40% for the last 200 days.

ZCMD Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZCMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZCMD fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6656. In addition, Zhongchao Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZCMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.96 for the present operating margin

+65.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhongchao Inc. stands at +24.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.87. Equity return is now at value 20.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.83.