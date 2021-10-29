We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR), Here is What We Found

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) went up by 14.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s stock price has collected 10.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/21 that Ichor Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :ICHR) Right Now?

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICHR is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.20, which is $18.37 above the current price. ICHR currently public float of 28.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICHR was 229.15K shares.

ICHR’s Market Performance

ICHR stocks went up by 10.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of -15.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Ichor Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.32% for ICHR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $48 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICHR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ICHR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ICHR, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ICHR Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR rose by +10.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.87. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd. saw 45.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from CANTY KEVIN M., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 22. After this action, CANTY KEVIN M. now owns 57,631 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd., valued at $90,000 using the latest closing price.

CANTY KEVIN M., the Chief Operating Officer of Ichor Holdings Ltd., sale 10,000 shares at $43.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that CANTY KEVIN M. is holding 59,631 shares at $431,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.97 for the present operating margin

+12.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd. stands at +3.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.60. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.85. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.