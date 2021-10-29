Wall Street Pummels WEX Inc. (WEX) After Recent Earnings Report

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) went down by -12.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $234.64. The company’s stock price has collected -16.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that WEX Announces Executive Leadership Team Changes

Is It Worth Investing in WEX Inc. (NYSE :WEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEX is at 1.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for WEX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $225.87, which is $65.56 above the current price. WEX currently public float of 43.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEX was 302.17K shares.

WEX’s Market Performance

WEX stocks went down by -16.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.16% and a quarterly performance of -15.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for WEX Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.59% for WEX stocks with a simple moving average of -18.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $233 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to WEX, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

WEX Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -8.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEX fell by -16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.36. In addition, WEX Inc. saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEX starting from GROCH JAMES R, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $201.75 back on Jun 01. After this action, GROCH JAMES R now owns 5,503 shares of WEX Inc., valued at $605,250 using the latest closing price.

Cooper David G, the Chief Technology Officer of WEX Inc., sale 1,933 shares at $230.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15, which means that Cooper David G is holding 7,068 shares at $444,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.97 for the present operating margin

+51.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEX Inc. stands at -15.62. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.11. Equity return is now at value -17.60, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on WEX Inc. (WEX), the company’s capital structure generated 164.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.14. Total debt to assets is 38.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.