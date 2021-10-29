Wall Street Pummels Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) After Recent Earnings Report

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.97. The company’s stock price has collected -10.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Meta Financial Group, Inc.(R) Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CASH) Right Now?

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASH is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Meta Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.50, which is $8.66 above the current price. CASH currently public float of 29.95M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASH was 186.48K shares.

CASH’s Market Performance

CASH stocks went down by -10.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Meta Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for CASH stocks with a simple moving average of 12.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CASH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CASH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $33 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASH reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CASH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to CASH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

CASH Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASH fell by -10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.84. In addition, Meta Financial Group Inc. saw 50.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASH starting from Sharett Anthony M., who sale 589 shares at the price of $51.69 back on Sep 23. After this action, Sharett Anthony M. now owns 16,665 shares of Meta Financial Group Inc., valued at $30,445 using the latest closing price.

Warren Jennifer W., the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Meta Financial Group Inc., sale 1,869 shares at $50.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Warren Jennifer W. is holding 2,743 shares at $93,637 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Meta Financial Group Inc. stands at +20.40. The total capital return value is set at 5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.93. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.