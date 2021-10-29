Wall Street Pummels Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) After Recent Earnings Report

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) went down by -10.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ :FTDR) Right Now?

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Frontdoor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.29, which is $20.26 above the current price. FTDR currently public float of 85.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FTDR was 409.10K shares.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.75% and a quarterly performance of -14.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for Frontdoor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.33% for FTDR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $45 based on the research report published on October 29th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FTDR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

FTDR Trading at -13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.32. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.59 for the present operating margin

+46.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +7.60. The total capital return value is set at 24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.88. Equity return is now at value -217.10, with 7.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 184.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.