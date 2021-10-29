Wall Street Praises O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) After Recent Earnings Report

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $669.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :ORLY) Right Now?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORLY is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $672.25, which is $34.93 above the current price. ORLY currently public float of 68.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORLY was 408.33K shares.

ORLY’s Market Performance

ORLY stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of 3.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for O’Reilly Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for ORLY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $680 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORLY reach a price target of $630. The rating they have provided for ORLY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

ORLY Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $628.46. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. saw 38.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from SHAW JEFF M, who sale 9,024 shares at the price of $654.96 back on Oct 21. After this action, SHAW JEFF M now owns 23,451 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., valued at $5,910,367 using the latest closing price.

OREILLY DAVID E, the EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $605.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that OREILLY DAVID E is holding 304,084 shares at $6,050,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+49.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stands at +15.10. The total capital return value is set at 38.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.39. Equity return is now at value 757.30, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), the company’s capital structure generated 4,395.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.78. Total debt to assets is 50.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,165.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.