ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Just Got Our Attention

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) went up by 7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s stock price has collected 12.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/21 that ReNew reiterates weather-adjusted FY’22 guidance, outlines significant value accretive growth at Capital Markets Day

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ :RNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ReNew Energy Global plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.35, which is $5.23 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of RNW was 815.12K shares.

RNW’s Market Performance

RNW stocks went up by 12.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.10% and a quarterly performance of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.83% for ReNew Energy Global plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.35% for RNW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

RNW Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +12.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.12. In addition, ReNew Energy Global plc saw -9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.