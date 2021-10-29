Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s stock price has collected -8.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Davidson, Dawson, & Clark Renews Lease With Empire State Realty Trust With 11-Year Extension At One Grand Central Place

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :ESRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESRT is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.21, which is $2.22 above the current price. ESRT currently public float of 141.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESRT was 1.38M shares.

ESRT’s Market Performance

ESRT stocks went down by -8.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.63% and a quarterly performance of -12.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.94% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.83% for ESRT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESRT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

ESRT Trading at -2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+19.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stands at -2.06. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.41. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 205.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.24. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.