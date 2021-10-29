Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Just Got Our Attention

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) went down by -12.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.88. The company’s stock price has collected -32.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/21 that Jasper Therapeutics Closes Transaction With Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation, Creating a Publicly Traded Biotechnology Company Dedicated to Enabling Cures Through Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :JSPR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $11.12 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of JSPR was 2.72M shares.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR stocks went down by -32.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.69% and a quarterly performance of -10.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.72% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.03% for JSPR stocks with a simple moving average of -12.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to JSPR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

JSPR Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.71%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -32.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw -11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.30 for asset returns.