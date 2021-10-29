Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) went down by -19.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.11. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FDMT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00, which is $25.16 above the current price. FDMT currently public float of 20.82M and currently shorts hold a 7.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDMT was 172.69K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.49% and a quarterly performance of 24.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.81% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.53% for FDMT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDMT reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for FDMT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FDMT, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

FDMT Trading at -19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT fell by -20.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. saw -25.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from SCHAFFER DAVID, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Oct 22. After this action, SCHAFFER DAVID now owns 901,215 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,893 using the latest closing price.

SCHAFFER DAVID, the Director of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., sale 22,820 shares at $31.56 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that SCHAFFER DAVID is holding 903,115 shares at $720,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-416.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stands at -416.49. The total capital return value is set at -39.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.88.