Is Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) a Keeper?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) went down by -6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s stock price has collected 12.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Redbox Signs Team Whistle’s Palomino Media Group to Handle Direct Sales for Ad Supported Streaming Video Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.00. RDBX currently public float of 9.11M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDBX was 702.06K shares.

RDBX’s Market Performance

RDBX stocks went up by 12.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 44.24% and a quarterly performance of 44.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.77% for Redbox Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.51% for RDBX stocks with a simple moving average of 43.11% for the last 200 days.

RDBX Trading at 40.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.22%, as shares surge +43.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBX rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw 43.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.