Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) went up by 4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.40. The company’s stock price has collected -5.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that ENG Adds On-site Construction to Client Services Suite; Improved Growth and Earnings Projected

Is It Worth Investing in ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ :ENG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENG is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ENGlobal Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50. ENG currently public float of 21.68M and currently shorts hold a 10.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENG was 2.73M shares.

ENG’s Market Performance

ENG stocks went down by -5.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.10% and a quarterly performance of -10.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 167.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.48% for ENGlobal Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.19% for ENG stocks with a simple moving average of -37.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENG

Lazard Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ENG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2009.

ENG Trading at -1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENG fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, ENGlobal Corporation saw -29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENG starting from GENT DAVID W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.12 back on Mar 19. After this action, GENT DAVID W now owns 360,366 shares of ENGlobal Corporation, valued at $102,452 using the latest closing price.

Palma Kevin M, the Director of ENGlobal Corporation, sale 9,891 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Palma Kevin M is holding 44,131 shares at $50,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59 for the present operating margin

+12.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ENGlobal Corporation stands at -0.97. The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.85. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), the company’s capital structure generated 63.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.67. Total debt to assets is 27.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.