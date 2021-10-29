Here’s How Your Trade Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) Aggressively Right Now

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) went down by -2.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Bonanza Creek Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE :BCEI) Right Now?

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCEI is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.17, which is $10.25 above the current price. BCEI currently public float of 30.41M and currently shorts hold a 15.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCEI was 617.83K shares.

BCEI’s Market Performance

BCEI stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.45% and a quarterly performance of 41.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 203.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.86% for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.72% for BCEI stocks with a simple moving average of 40.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BCEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCEI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for BCEI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BCEI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

BCEI Trading at 18.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCEI fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.62. In addition, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. saw 180.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCEI starting from Garbiso Sandra, who sale 4,871 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 23. After this action, Garbiso Sandra now owns 22,370 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., valued at $219,195 using the latest closing price.

Keglevic Paul, the Director of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., sale 10,223 shares at $42.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Keglevic Paul is holding 11,471 shares at $437,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.44 for the present operating margin

+16.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. stands at +47.47. The total capital return value is set at -0.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.