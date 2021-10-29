Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Just Got Our Attention

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $377.04. The company’s stock price has collected -9.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Coupa Continues to Drive Business Value, Named a Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) Leader for P2P Suites For the Sixth Consecutive Time

Is It Worth Investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :COUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COUP is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Coupa Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $288.62, which is $65.44 above the current price. COUP currently public float of 68.90M and currently shorts hold a 11.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUP was 1.05M shares.

COUP’s Market Performance

COUP stocks went down by -9.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.91% and a quarterly performance of 6.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Coupa Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.42% for COUP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COUP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $230 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUP reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $300. The rating they have provided for COUP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to COUP, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

COUP Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUP fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.86. In addition, Coupa Software Incorporated saw -31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUP starting from BERNSHTEYN ROBERT, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $249.80 back on Oct 18. After this action, BERNSHTEYN ROBERT now owns 225,920 shares of Coupa Software Incorporated, valued at $12,489,968 using the latest closing price.

Baratta Maurizio, the Chief Accounting Officer of Coupa Software Incorporated, sale 394 shares at $212.72 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Baratta Maurizio is holding 1,601 shares at $83,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.17 for the present operating margin

+55.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupa Software Incorporated stands at -33.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 49.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.