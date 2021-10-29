Cohu Inc. (COHU) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) went up by 7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s stock price has collected 6.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Cohu Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ :COHU) Right Now?

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COHU is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cohu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.44, which is $15.43 above the current price. COHU currently public float of 47.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COHU was 453.15K shares.

COHU’s Market Performance

COHU stocks went up by 6.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Cohu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.41% for COHU stocks with a simple moving average of -13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COHU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COHU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for COHU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COHU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COHU reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for COHU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to COHU, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

COHU Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COHU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COHU rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.07. In addition, Cohu Inc. saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COHU starting from BOHRSON CHRISTOPHER, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $35.60 back on Aug 27. After this action, BOHRSON CHRISTOPHER now owns 90,068 shares of Cohu Inc., valued at $35,600 using the latest closing price.

BOHRSON CHRISTOPHER, the Sr. VP Global Customer Group of Cohu Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $32.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that BOHRSON CHRISTOPHER is holding 91,068 shares at $32,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COHU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.86 for the present operating margin

+37.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cohu Inc. stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.62. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cohu Inc. (COHU), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.