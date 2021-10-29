Can Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Remain Competitive?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.18. The company’s stock price has collected 4.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Eagle Materials Reports Strong Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE :EXP) Right Now?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXP is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $169.75, which is $20.15 above the current price. EXP currently public float of 41.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXP was 356.23K shares.

EXP’s Market Performance

EXP stocks went up by 4.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.36% and a quarterly performance of 5.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 79.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.75% for Eagle Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.37% for EXP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $159.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EXP, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

EXP Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.55. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc. saw 46.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from STEWART RICHARD ROSS, who sale 6,018 shares at the price of $145.95 back on Sep 13. After this action, STEWART RICHARD ROSS now owns 8,408 shares of Eagle Materials Inc., valued at $878,336 using the latest closing price.

Wentzel Steven L, the President (American Gypsum) of Eagle Materials Inc., sale 2,204 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Wentzel Steven L is holding 19,756 shares at $352,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+25.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc. stands at +20.59. The total capital return value is set at 14.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.40. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), the company’s capital structure generated 77.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.57. Total debt to assets is 36.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.