Can Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Remain Competitive?

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) went down by -20.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.26. The company’s stock price has collected -23.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/21 that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ :BCOV) Right Now?

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Brightcove Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is $10.6 above the current price. BCOV currently public float of 40.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCOV was 274.34K shares.

BCOV’s Market Performance

BCOV stocks went down by -23.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.52% and a quarterly performance of -18.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Brightcove Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.20% for BCOV stocks with a simple moving average of -39.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCOV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BCOV by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BCOV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $23 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCOV reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BCOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BCOV, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

BCOV Trading at -19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV fell by -23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.82. In addition, Brightcove Inc. saw -48.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who purchase 39,975 shares at the price of $11.23 back on Oct 04. After this action, Edenbrook Capital, LLC now owns 4,587,864 shares of Brightcove Inc., valued at $449,021 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brightcove Inc., purchase 1,407 shares at $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 4,547,889 shares at $15,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.64 for the present operating margin

+60.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.80. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc. (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 12.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.01. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.