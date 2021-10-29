Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Just Got Our Attention

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX:BGI) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The company’s stock price has collected 55.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Birks Group Inc. (AMEX :BGI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Birks Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BGI currently public float of 4.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGI was 398.45K shares.

BGI’s Market Performance

BGI stocks went up by 55.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 117.96% and a quarterly performance of 126.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 734.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Birks Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.70% for BGI stocks with a simple moving average of 134.00% for the last 200 days.

BGI Trading at 101.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +114.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGI rose by +47.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +404.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Birks Group Inc. saw 621.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.09 for the present operating margin

+34.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Birks Group Inc. stands at -4.08. The total capital return value is set at -2.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.54. Equity return is now at value -163.30, with -2.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.