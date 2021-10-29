A Lesson to Learn: HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) went up by 61.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.78. The company’s stock price has collected 77.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that HCW Biologics Receives FDA Clearance to Proceed with Phase 1b Clinical Trial for Immunotherapeutic HCW9218 for Pancreatic Cancer

Is It Worth Investing in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HCWB) Right Now?

HCWB currently public float of 9.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCWB was 154.79K shares.

HCWB’s Market Performance

HCWB stocks went up by 77.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.28% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.26% for HCW Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.46% for HCWB stocks with a simple moving average of 19.70% for the last 200 days.

HCWB Trading at 37.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.53%, as shares surge +48.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCWB rose by +77.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, HCW Biologics Inc. saw -24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-142.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCW Biologics Inc. stands at -141.53. The total capital return value is set at -48.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.60.

Based on HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.14.