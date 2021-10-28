We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ryder System Inc. (R), Here is What We Found

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Ryder Authorizes New Discretionary and Anti-Dilutive Programs to Repurchase Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $90.38, which is $2.97 above the current price. R currently public float of 53.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 479.38K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went down by -0.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of 12.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Ryder System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.38% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $85 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2021.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see R reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for R stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to R, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

R Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.01. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw 40.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Ravindran Rajeev, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $81.40 back on Aug 27. After this action, Ravindran Rajeev now owns 9,850 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $162,800 using the latest closing price.

Sensing John S., the President, Global SCS & DTS of Ryder System Inc., sale 43,749 shares at $81.45 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Sensing John S. is holding 43,016 shares at $3,563,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.07 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at -1.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.25. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ryder System Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 304.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.30. Total debt to assets is 53.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.