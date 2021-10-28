We Analyzed the Future Direction of PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV), Here is What We Found

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) went up by 6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. NAMES KICK (“IDEAS THAT KICK”) AS ITS AGENCY FOR BRANDING AND ADVERTISING

Is It Worth Investing in PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :PETV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETV is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for PetVivo Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $4.19 above the current price. PETV currently public float of 5.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETV was 511.60K shares.

PETV’s Market Performance

PETV stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.71% and a quarterly performance of -65.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.65% for PetVivo Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for PETV stocks with a simple moving average of -67.26% for the last 200 days.

PETV Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.87%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETV rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, PetVivo Holdings Inc. saw -78.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETV starting from Martin James Rudolph, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Oct 05. After this action, Martin James Rudolph now owns 86,684 shares of PetVivo Holdings Inc., valued at $3,937 using the latest closing price.

Martin James Rudolph, the Director of PetVivo Holdings Inc., purchase 1,200 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Martin James Rudolph is holding 85,084 shares at $3,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15574.72 for the present operating margin

-674.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetVivo Holdings Inc. stands at -28007.47. Equity return is now at value 304.50, with -375.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,772.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.