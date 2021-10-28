We Analyzed the Future Direction of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), Here is What We Found

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) went up by 0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $673.80. The company’s stock price has collected -2.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Ferrotec Holdings Receives 2021 Supplier Excellence Award from Lam Research

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ :LRCX) Right Now?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Lam Research Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $696.76, which is $142.03 above the current price. LRCX currently public float of 140.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRCX was 1.35M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

LRCX stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.52% and a quarterly performance of -10.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Lam Research Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for LRCX stocks with a simple moving average of -6.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRCX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LRCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRCX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $750 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to LRCX, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on October 15th of the current year.

LRCX Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $557.52. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 17.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Bettinger Douglas R, who sale 5,295 shares at the price of $555.21 back on Oct 25. After this action, Bettinger Douglas R now owns 79,427 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $2,939,837 using the latest closing price.

Meikle Scott Gerald, the Senior Vice President of Lam Research Corporation, sale 500 shares at $603.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Meikle Scott Gerald is holding 17,024 shares at $301,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.59 for the present operating margin

+46.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.72. The total capital return value is set at 40.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.50. Equity return is now at value 62.00, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), the company’s capital structure generated 85.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.15. Total debt to assets is 32.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.