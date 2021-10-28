We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), Here is What We Found

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.03. The company’s stock price has collected 3.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE :ACC) Right Now?

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 818.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACC is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for American Campus Communities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.25, which is $2.53 above the current price. ACC currently public float of 137.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACC was 643.52K shares.

ACC’s Market Performance

ACC stocks went up by 3.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.34% and a quarterly performance of 6.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for American Campus Communities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.62% for ACC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $57 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for ACC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

ACC Trading at 5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACC rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.03. In addition, American Campus Communities Inc. saw 24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACC starting from de Cardenas Jorge, who sale 8,555 shares at the price of $49.75 back on Aug 03. After this action, de Cardenas Jorge now owns 41,993 shares of American Campus Communities Inc., valued at $425,611 using the latest closing price.

Wilhelm James E III, the EVP PublicPrivate Transactions of American Campus Communities Inc., sale 4,742 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Wilhelm James E III is holding 46,892 shares at $241,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.07 for the present operating margin

+20.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Campus Communities Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.02. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC), the company’s capital structure generated 131.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.71. Total debt to assets is 54.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.