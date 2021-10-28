TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s stock price has collected -10.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 208.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.07, which is $14.43 above the current price. TPIC currently public float of 35.87M and currently shorts hold a 11.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 533.46K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went down by -10.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.94% and a quarterly performance of -19.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for TPI Composites Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.03% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TPIC, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

TPIC Trading at -13.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -7.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -41.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Weiss Daniel G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $45.91 back on Jun 14. After this action, Weiss Daniel G now owns 2,571 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $229,573 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Daniel G, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $46.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Weiss Daniel G is holding 7,571 shares at $234,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.77 for the present operating margin

+3.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.85. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 198.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.49. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.