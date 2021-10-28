The Chart for Teradyne Inc. (TER) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.35, which is $24.93 above the current price. TER currently public float of 164.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.35M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.41% and a quarterly performance of -2.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Teradyne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.86% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $137 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to TER, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

TER Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.72. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Burns Richard John, who sale 261 shares at the price of $108.43 back on Oct 04. After this action, Burns Richard John now owns 12,149 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $28,300 using the latest closing price.

MATZ MARILYN, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 4,157 shares at $120.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that MATZ MARILYN is holding 13,976 shares at $499,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.25 for the present operating margin

+56.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +25.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.47. Equity return is now at value 42.10, with 25.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 21.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.62. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.