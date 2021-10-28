Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for On Holding AG (ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) went down by -4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.80. The company’s stock price has collected 8.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Allbirds to Sell 19 Million Shares in IPO. Price Range Estimated at $12 to $14.

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE :ONON) Right Now?

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2125.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for On Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ONON currently public float of 238.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONON was 1.90M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for On Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.59% for ONON stocks with a simple moving average of 3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONON reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ONON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONON, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

ONON Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +8.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, On Holding AG saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.