Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/21 that Fortune Brands Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth in 3Q 2021; Company Updates 2021 Annual Outlook Reflecting Record Performance While Actively Managing Significant Near-Term Supply Chain Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE :FBHS) Right Now?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBHS is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $118.43, which is $18.19 above the current price. FBHS currently public float of 136.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBHS was 802.42K shares.

FBHS’s Market Performance

FBHS stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 2.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.23% for FBHS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBHS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FBHS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FBHS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $109 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBHS reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for FBHS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FBHS, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

FBHS Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBHS rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.63. In addition, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. saw 15.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBHS starting from HACKETT ANN F, who sale 1,346 shares at the price of $104.43 back on Jun 01. After this action, HACKETT ANN F now owns 35,215 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., valued at $140,563 using the latest closing price.

Luburic Danny, the Vice President & Controller of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., sale 13,230 shares at $113.72 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Luburic Danny is holding 8,115 shares at $1,504,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.12 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.24. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), the company’s capital structure generated 99.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.78. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.