Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went up by 18.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $163.43. The company’s stock price has collected 22.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Silicon Labs Announces Record IoT Revenue for Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 183.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $180.33, which is -$12.26 below the current price. SLAB currently public float of 44.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 403.76K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went up by 22.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.72% and a quarterly performance of 27.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for Silicon Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.89% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of 27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $163. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLAB, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

SLAB Trading at 24.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +30.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB rose by +22.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.09. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw 44.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Tolany Brandon, who sale 4,953 shares at the price of $151.38 back on Oct 21. After this action, Tolany Brandon now owns 26,469 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $749,785 using the latest closing price.

Tolany Brandon, the SR VP of Worldwide Sales of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 1,094 shares at $150.17 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Tolany Brandon is holding 29,273 shares at $164,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+54.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at +1.41. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 49.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.09. Total debt to assets is 29.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.