Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) went down by -9.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Alkermes plc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ :ALKS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALKS is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Alkermes plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is -$0.27 below the current price. ALKS currently public float of 159.52M and currently shorts hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALKS was 1.34M shares.

ALKS’s Market Performance

ALKS stocks went down by -7.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of 12.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Alkermes plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.15% for ALKS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2021.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ALKS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

ALKS Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.08. In addition, Alkermes plc saw 43.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Alva Emily Peterson, who purchase 1,650 shares at the price of $30.22 back on Aug 23. After this action, Alva Emily Peterson now owns 1,650 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $49,860 using the latest closing price.

Brown Iain Michael, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Alkermes plc, sale 40,000 shares at $29.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Brown Iain Michael is holding 42,980 shares at $1,199,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.82 for the present operating margin

+77.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at -10.67. The total capital return value is set at -7.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.85. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 38.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.77. Total debt to assets is 21.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.