Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.26. The company’s stock price has collected -8.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/18/21 that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE :HP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HP is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.12, which is $0.17 above the current price. HP currently public float of 104.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HP was 1.08M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stocks went down by -8.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.86% and a quarterly performance of 9.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Helmerich & Payne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for HP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $35 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2021.

HP Trading at 11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP fell by -8.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.94. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw 37.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from LINDSAY JOHN W, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Oct 19. After this action, LINDSAY JOHN W now owns 358,354 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $315,000 using the latest closing price.

Benson Todd Willard, the Chief Innovation Officer, sub of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $32.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 15, which means that Benson Todd Willard is holding 58,932 shares at $164,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+6.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at -28.13. The total capital return value is set at -1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.99. Equity return is now at value -10.10, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 15.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.68. Total debt to assets is 10.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.