Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) went down by -9.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.77. The company’s stock price has collected -10.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Diluted EPS Of $0.30 Up 30%, And $0.31 On A Non-GAAP Basis, Up 35% Compared To The Year-Ago Quarter On Good Loan Growth, Higher PPNR, A Stable Net Interest Margin, And Strong Deposit Growth

Is It Worth Investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE :FBC) Right Now?

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FBC is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.13, which is $10.39 above the current price. FBC currently public float of 51.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FBC was 375.55K shares.

FBC’s Market Performance

FBC stocks went down by -10.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.73% and a quarterly performance of 8.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Flagstar Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.87% for FBC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBC

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to FBC, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

FBC Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBC fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.12. In addition, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. saw 22.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBC starting from Buck Karen, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $47.41 back on Jan 26. After this action, Buck Karen now owns 3,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., valued at $94,818 using the latest closing price.

MP Thrift Investments L.P., the 10% Owner of Flagstar Bancorp Inc., sale 9,112,705 shares at $30.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MP Thrift Investments L.P. is holding 0 shares at $275,112,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBC

Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.