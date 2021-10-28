Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) went down by -1.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.19. Press Release reported on 10/25/21 that Enfusion Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Enfusion Inc. (NYSE :ENFN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Enfusion Inc. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

Today, the average trading volume of ENFN was 4.51M shares.

ENFN’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.45% for ENFN stocks with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

ENFN Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN rose by +0.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw 0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Luo Roy, who purchase 1,261,594 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Oct 25. After this action, Luo Roy now owns 722,707 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $21,447,098 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L, the 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc., purchase 722,707 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L is holding 722,707 shares at $12,286,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.63 for the present operating margin

+73.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 26.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.52 and the total asset turnover is 2.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.