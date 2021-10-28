Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.73. The company’s stock price has collected -3.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/21 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Completes Divestiture of Williston Basin Assets and Announces Notice of Redemption of $650 million of 0.900% Senior Notes due 2023

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 28 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.52, which is $14.68 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 180.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.53M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went down by -3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 35.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 304.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 33.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $114 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2021.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

FANG Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.23. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 122.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Stice Travis D., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jul 01. After this action, Stice Travis D. now owns 417,823 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 1,100 shares at $89.78 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 65,943 shares at $98,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at -160.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.34. Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.27. Total debt to assets is 33.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.