Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)?

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.19. The company’s stock price has collected 9.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Successful Treatment of First Patients in the UK with Ketamine Infusion Therapy

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ :KTTA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KTTA currently public float of 6.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTTA was 397.75K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for KTTA stocks with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.14%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +9.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.55.