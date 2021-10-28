Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)?

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.23. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/21 that Ardelyx Provides Corporate Update Following Type A Meeting with FDA

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.58, which is $3.06 above the current price. ARDX currently public float of 75.14M and currently shorts hold a 8.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 6.94M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.31% and a quarterly performance of -33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Ardelyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of -78.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARDX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

ARDX Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1995. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw -82.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 176 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 26,574 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $232 using the latest closing price.

Rosenbaum David P., the Chief Development Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 631 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Rosenbaum David P. is holding 158,804 shares at $833 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1199.05 for the present operating margin

+45.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1245.71. The total capital return value is set at -43.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.93. Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -61.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.72. Total debt to assets is 26.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.85.