Can ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Remain Competitive?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went down by -4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.87. The company’s stock price has collected -3.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/21 that ZoomInfo Receives Comparably Awards for Best Compensation and Happiest Employees

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 260.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.25, which is $7.6 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 128.53M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 4.24M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -3.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.31% and a quarterly performance of 21.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.46% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of 22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $83 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ZI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 16th of the current year.

ZI Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.38. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 37.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who sale 114,841 shares at the price of $69.52 back on Oct 25. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 57,249,948 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $7,983,535 using the latest closing price.

Carlyle Group Inc., the 10% Owner of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 114,841 shares at $69.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Carlyle Group Inc. is holding 57,249,948 shares at $7,983,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.58 for the present operating margin

+73.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 156.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.94. Total debt to assets is 33.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.