Buy or Sell Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) went down by -4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s stock price has collected -3.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/21 that Old National’s strong 3rd quarter driven by commercial loan growth of 7% annualized

Is It Worth Investing in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ :ONB) Right Now?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONB is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Old National Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.08, which is $2.9 above the current price. ONB currently public float of 163.65M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONB was 1.18M shares.

ONB’s Market Performance

ONB stocks went down by -3.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.06% and a quarterly performance of 5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.01% for Old National Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for ONB stocks with a simple moving average of -4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ONB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ONB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONB reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ONB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 12th, 2020.

ONB Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONB fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.34. In addition, Old National Bancorp saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONB starting from Kitchell Ryan C, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $16.65 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kitchell Ryan C now owns 100 shares of Old National Bancorp, valued at $1,665 using the latest closing price.

MOORE DARYL D, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRES AND CCO of Old National Bancorp, sale 10,000 shares at $18.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that MOORE DARYL D is holding 63,620 shares at $187,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old National Bancorp stands at +25.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.47. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Old National Bancorp (ONB), the company’s capital structure generated 92.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.17. Total debt to assets is 11.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.