You can earn fortunes in the near future if you invest in cannabis stocks

The topic of what are the best cannabis stocks has been discussed a lot lately. Several states in the US have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and most states have legalized medical marijuana. A person must know which cannabis stocks offer the best opportunities in the market.

How can cannabis stocks benefit you?

With the cannabis industry set to thrive globally, the United States is currently the world’s largest market for cannabis. By 2025, Investmentpedia projects marijuana’s value will be over $30 billion. In the meantime, Cannabiz Media estimates that the United States cannabis industry will reach $160.7 billion by 2025. The market is rapidly growing no matter what the stats say.

From this information, what can you learn?

With a wide variety of revenue-generating opportunities available in the cannabis industry, there are numerous ways to generate revenue. I have listed three best cannabis stocks you should consider before the year ends.

On Tuesday, shares in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) rise 0.99% to close the day at $1.02. The volume of shares traded was 0.78 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 960.47K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.00 and $1.0339. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.81. CRBP’s stock has lost -4.67% of its value in the previous five sessions and -5.56% over the past one month, but has lost -18.40% on year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $1.1091 is above the 200-day moving average of $1.7220. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at RSI of 46.11.

For the period of the last 50 days, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had its Raw Stochastic average set at 18.90% for the latest technical analysis. In comparison to the period of the last 20 days, the present Raw Stochastic average for the last 50 days poses as improvement, set at 43.71%. Stochastic %K for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., with the last 20 days included, was set at 27.27%, having Stochastic %D topping 20.31%. Based on the previous performance of the company for the mentioned period, there are more than several recorded moving trends. When it comes to the period of the last 12 months, accounting the time for year-to-date, price performance appears to be discouraging for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks with recording -18.40% in metrics.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares have dropped -1.56% at $6.92 in Wednesday’s premarket session. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock subtracted -2.09% to finish the last trading session at $7.03. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5.38 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 4.79 million shares. The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. have advanced -5.64% in the last five days; however, they have gained 10.10% over the last month. The stock price has shed -3.57% over the last three months and has gained 59.77 percent so far this year.

A look at its technical shows that ACB’s 50-day SMA is $6.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at $8.76. The stock has a high of $18.98 for the year while the low is $3.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 10/15/21. Compared to the previous close which recorded 40.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.06%, as 34.75M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.46% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares were sold short.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) started the day trading at $5.48 and recorded an intraday high of $5.64. It also recorded an intraday low of $5.445 during Tuesday’s trading session. Cronos Group Inc. is a very active stock that recorded a trading volume that is less than -1.2% of the average daily trading volume on Tuesday. The stock’s trading volume on Tuesday was 1.84 million, which is less than -1.2% of the total average daily trading volume of 1.84 million.

It has a 12-month low price of $5.17 and touched a high of $15.83 over the same period. Currently, 1.84 million shares have been traded, compared to an average intraday trading volume of 1.82M shares. The stock is trading above its simple moving averages at the SMA20, SMA50, and SMA200, as the current price level is off by -1.61%, -7.84%, and -33.76% respectively.